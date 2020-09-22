Update: Bungie’s melancholic adventure through the overtaken streets of New Mombasa has come to computers with the PC release of Halo 3: ODST.

Built to take full advantage of the PC platform, this new port benefits from unlocked framerates, ultrawide support and more.

The fantastic Halo 3: ODST will be coming to PC later this month.

Announced on the official Halo Twitter account, the brilliant Halo spin-off will finally be added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on September 22nd, the same day that preorders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S start.

“Halo 3: ODST will officially arrive on PC as a part of the Master Chief Collection, on September 22nd. Suit up, strap in, and prepare to return to New Mombassa,” reads the announcement tweet.

The smaller-scale Halo spin-off was a fantastic departure from the main series when it launched back in 2009. Putting players in the role of a less-powerful Orbital Drop Shock Trooper instead of the iconic Spartans that have carried the series, Halo 3 ODST is a more focused, isolating take on the first-person shooter frame.