Halo 3: ODST Firefight will be joining the Master Chief Collection soon

by Lewis White

 

Halo: The Master Chief Collection may already been a fantastic deal for gaming but it does currently lack an important game mode from the series’ legacy: Halo 3: ODST Firefight. 

However, 343 Industries will finally be bringing the game mode over to the fantastic Halo collection this Sumner with the addition of the Halo 3: ODST Firefight update.

There’s no news on whether the game mode will be a free addition to the game or if the addition of ODST Firefight will be a paid DLC just like the original ODST and Halo Reach releases.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been slowly expanding its way onto PC with the releases of Halo Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2: Anniversary.

Next up in the lineup is Halo 3, the final game in the series’ original trilogy.

