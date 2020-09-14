Halo 3: ODST comes to PC later this month

The fantastic Halo 3: ODST will be coming to PC later this month.
Announced on the official Halo Twitter account, the brilliant Halo spin-off will finally be added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on September 22nd, the same day that preorders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S start.
“Halo 3: ODST will officially arrive on PC as a part of the Master Chief Collection, on September 22nd. Suit up, strap in, and prepare to return to New Mombassa,” reads the announcement tweet.
— Halo (@Halo) September 14, 2020
The smaller-scale Halo spin-off was a fantastic departure from the main series when it launched back in 2009. Putting players in the role of a less-powerful Orbital Drop Shock Trooper instead of the iconic Spartans that have carried the series, Halo 3 ODST is a more focused, isolating take on the first-person shooter frame.
Experience the events leading up to Halo 3 through the eyes of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers as they search for clues leading to the whereabouts of their scattered squad and the motivations behind the Covenant’s invasion of New Mombasa. The game will also include the fantastic Horde mode Firefight.