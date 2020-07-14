Halo 3 is now officially available as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, with the new port containing 100% more jetpacks than the original game did.

The original version of the game was an Xbox exclusive, meaning PC players would have had to invest in either an Xbox 360 (back when the game was first released in 2007) or an Xbox One (when the Master Chief Collection launched for console in 2014) if they wanted to complete the story arc from Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2.

To celebrate Halo 3’s arrival on PC, 343 Industries went ahead and added jetpacks into the game. The jetpacks are completely optional so, if you want to stay true to the original game, you can always just ignore the option to take to the sky and zoom around the map.

Halo 3 has arrived on PC as the fourth installment of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, experience the epic conclusion to the original trilogy and finish the fight.

Halo 3 is available now (as part of The Master Chief Collection) with Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta), or through the Microsoft Store or Steam.