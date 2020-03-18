343 Industries has officially announced that, if all goes well, PC testing for Halo 2, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo: Reach’s Forge, and Theater should hopefully start at the end of March.

The news was announced in an official forum post, where 343 Industries spoke about the launch of Halo: Combat Anniversary on PC and Xbox and outlined the company’s plans for future flights.

“As a reminder, flighting is a way for us to get early access builds out to our Halo Insiders before they reach the public,” 343 Industries wrote. “Often things are rough around the edges and truly represent a work-in-progress.”

“Building these games is a process and things can change. All of the content listed above may change and so may the timing, but if all goes well, we are targeting our next public flight for the end of March.”

“If we remember back to earlier this year, we aimed to start flighting in January, but it ended up rolling into February when those kicked off. Please be patient as we want to get these out as quickly as possible, but in development: things happen.”

If you want to get involved in the testing of Halo 2 and friends on PC, all you need to do is sign up to the Halo Insider Program. The Halo Insider Program gives players the chance to take part in early access programs and provide feedback on how the games are coming along.

Once you’ve signed up, or if you’re already a Halo Insider, just make sure that your Halo Insider profile has an up-to-date and verified email, ensure you’ve ticked the box to let the devs contact you, double check you’ve opted in for PC flighting, and upload your latest DXDIAG. You can do all that by following the link here.

If you want to opt in for Xbox testing, simply follow the steps above and choose Xbox instead of PC. Naturally, you’ll have to upload your Xbox specs too.