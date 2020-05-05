Halo 2: Anniversary PC launches on May 12th

The fated day will soon arrive! Halo 2: Anniversary PC will soon be available on PC as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Announced via a Twitter post, the 2014 remaster of Halo 2 will finally be available for PC players. This comes after the fantastic conversions of both Halo Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary which were both very solid ports.

Available on the Microsoft Store as both a standalone purchase or part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo 2: Anniversary PC will allow you to experience the revolutionary first-person shooter in both high-definition remastered graphics and the iconic look of the original game.