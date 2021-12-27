Microsoft’s Surface Duo was originally meant to run Windows 10X, until Microsoft abandoned that project and switched to Android.

The handheld might still end up running a version of Windows however if history is any guide.

Renowned hacker Gustave Monce, from the LumiaWoA project, which ported Windows 10 to Microsoft’s Lumia 950XL handset, has managed to get his hands on a Surface Duo a few weeks ago.

He has now started hacking its bootloader, and while he has not said what he intends to do, we have our suspicions.

So apparently we're booting to efishell, just need to believe the logs for that… pic.twitter.com/J5zy5nibQt — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) December 27, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Gustave has not revealed his intentions yet, but this is one account we will be keeping our eyes on over the next few weeks.