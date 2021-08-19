Despite previously being expected to launch later this year by Kotaku, it appears that the GTA Remastered Trilogy in the works at Rockstar Dundee is set to release in 2022.

In their report last week, which revealed that Rockstar has been working on a GTA Remastered Trilogy, Kotaku reported that the “remastered titles are planned to launch around late October or early November,” however it appears that plans have since changed.

According to prolific leaker Tom Henderson, it appears that the GTA Remastered Trilogy is expected to actually launch “sometime in 2022,” which seems more appropriate considering the game has yet to be announced or even acknowledge by Rockstar themselves.

“I wasn’t going to mention the GTA Remastered Trilogy, because everything I’ve heard has been covered,” Henderson wrote onto Twitter, to give more validity to Kotaku’s report, before going on to say that “the only difference is that I don’t believe the launch time frame is correct.”

VGC has also corroborated this information from its own sources, so it appears that any GTA remasters will still be a little ways off yet.

When this collection does launch, it’s expected to include remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, which will have all been rebuilt and remastered in the Unity engine, featuring new graphics and UI.

Sometime in 2022. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2021

While we may not know the release date for some time yet, it is believed that whenever this GTA Remastered Collection does launch, it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and even mobile phones.