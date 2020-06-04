To honour the legacy of George Floyd, who was unlawfully and horrifically killed by police officers on the 25th of May, 2020, Rockstar is taking both GTA Online and Red Dead Online for two hours later today.

Both games will be offline from between 2pm and 4pm ET on the 4th of June, 2020. Offline aspects of both Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be unaffected.

Following the memorial, we hope you will join us in further honoring the many victims of America's racial injustices by supporting their families, black-owned businesses, those marching on the streets, and coalitions through the organizations listed here: https://t.co/yIQu2R1pJb — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020

Along with taking GTA Online and Red Dead Online offline, Rockstar has also asked players to also show their own support by donating to the families of the victims of America’s racial injustices, along with supporting black-owned business, those marching on the streets, and coalitions. You can donate by following the link here.

If you can’t donate, you can help out the Black Lives Matter movement by protesting, signing petitions, writing emails, and making a difference by speaking out against racism. You can follow the link here to find out how to help out and educate yourself.