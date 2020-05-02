Rockstar are giving away a free cash prize of GTA$500,000 to anyone who logs into their GTA Online account and plays the game during the month of May.

While GTA$500,000 isn’t exactly a large amount of money in GTA Online terms, it’s still nice to receive a free gift just for playing. Rockstar says that the money should be sent to the player’s in-game Maze Bank Account within seven days.

Free GTA$500,000 Play GTA Online throughout the month of May for a one-time gift of GTA$500,000. The GTA$ will be automatically sent to your Maze Bank account within seven days.https://t.co/a9nEg3xmyQ pic.twitter.com/T4kAKOlYyV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 1, 2020

GTA Online players can also get a discount on laser tech weapons, 40% off nightclubs, triple rewards on business battles, a new podium vehicle at the Diamond Casino, and more.

Players who have a Twitch Online account connected to their Rockstar Social Club will also receive a rebate on the Pixel Pete’s Arcade base property in Paleto Bay, along with also being able to purchase the Pfister 811 hyper-car for 80% off, and the Declasse Drift Yosemite pick-up truck for 60% off this week.

5% of revenue from all purchases in both GTA Online and Red Dead Online will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts during the month of May. For more information, simply follow the link here.