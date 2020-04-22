GRIS, the beautiful and emotional platformer from Nomada Studio, has officially sold more than one million copies across all platforms.
The news was announced by Nomada Studio on Twitter and came accompanied by a cute little illustration to celebrate the milestone.
We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has sold more than one million copies… crazy!! ?? Thanks to our team, families, @devolverdigital and specially to all of you who made this possible ?? pic.twitter.com/UOuHkaGt0m
— Nomada Studio – G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 19, 2020
GRIS follows the eponymous protagonist as she goes on both a literal and metaphorical journey, travelling through a colourless world while dealing with her own emotional wounds.
While on her travels, Gris discovers that she can collect lights that grant her special abilities that, in turn, can restore colour and order back to the world.
The game is available to play on macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android. Simply click on your platform of choice to be taken to the relevant store page.
Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.
GRIS is a serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration or death. Players will explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art, detailed animation, and an elegant original score. Through the game light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as more of Gris’s world becomes accessible.
GRIS is an experience with almost no text, only simple control reminders illustrated through universal icons. The game can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of their spoken language.