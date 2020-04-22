GRIS, the beautiful and emotional platformer from Nomada Studio, has officially sold more than one million copies across all platforms.

The news was announced by Nomada Studio on Twitter and came accompanied by a cute little illustration to celebrate the milestone.

We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has sold more than one million copies… crazy!! ?? Thanks to our team, families, @devolverdigital and specially to all of you who made this possible ?? pic.twitter.com/UOuHkaGt0m — Nomada Studio – G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 19, 2020

GRIS follows the eponymous protagonist as she goes on both a literal and metaphorical journey, travelling through a colourless world while dealing with her own emotional wounds.

While on her travels, Gris discovers that she can collect lights that grant her special abilities that, in turn, can restore colour and order back to the world.

The game is available to play on macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android. Simply click on your platform of choice to be taken to the relevant store page.