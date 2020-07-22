Great Deal: Motorola Edge with Endless Edge display and 5G will be available for just $499

Motorola today announced that its new Motorola Edge smartphone will be available for just $499 from July 31st. Motorola Edge is a mid-range smartphone that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It also supports 5G network in the US. The main highlight of Motorola Edge is its Endless Edge display that stretches 6.7” and wraps nearly 90 degrees around both sides. The display is also HDR10+ compatible and supports 90Hz refresh rate for smooth display experience.

Other highlights of Motorola Edge:

Take remarkably sharp pictures with a 64 MP sensor, the highest camera resolution in its class?. Plus, Quad Pixel technology gives you great results even in dark conditions with 4x better low light sensitivity.

Free yourself from power outlets with a 4500 mAh battery, the largest in its class, and go up to 2 days without plugging in. Plus, get hours of power in just minutes with 15W TurboPower charging.

Two powerful stereo speakers produce the highest audio output ever2 on a smartphone. Plus, professional-quality audio tuning technology from Waves, recipient of a Technical GRAMMY Award, makes sure your tunes stay clear and crisp—even when cranked up to high volumes.

Run a streamlined version of the world’s most popular OS, with no unnecessary software and tight integration with Google services.

Source: Motorola