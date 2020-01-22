Great Deal: Get the new Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 and 8GB RAM for just $599

You can now get the new Surface Pro 7 device with Intel Core i5-1005G1 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for just $599. BestBuy has listed this device for $699 after regular discount. But you can sign-in as Best Buy Student Member and get an additional $100 discount. Anyone can sign-up for this student membership since no edu email account is required.

The new Surface Pro 7 device is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors. In addition to improved performance, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with an USB-C port for improved connectivity and supports Fast Charging.

Find the deal here at BestBuy.