Great Deal: Get the new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Pro Type Cover for just $769

If case you missed the Black Friday deals on the latest Surface Pro 7 device, check out this new deal from Amazon US. You can now get a Platinum Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover Bundle for just $769 ($260 discount). This bundle includes a Surface Pro 7 device with 12.3-inch touch display, Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

Surface Pro 7 highlights:

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

Standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds

All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster — about 80% in just over an hour

Find the deal here on Amazon.