After a nifty trick was recently discovered by a modder to dramatically cut loading times. Rockstar has introduced the change themselves to the live version of Grand Theft Auto.

We’ve all known about Grand Theft Auto V’s infamously long load times for a while now, about as long as it takes to load into GTA Online actually, but it turns out, it’s not actually meant to be that way.

The problem was initially discovered by t0st, finding a single-threaded CPU bottleneck, with the game spending an age and a half reading redundant information from a JSON file.

In an update to t0st’s original post, he announced that he “Got confirmation from R* that this is getting a fix soon” as well as receiving a $10K bounty for finding and fixing the issue, one usually reserved for security issues.

“After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved,” Rockstar told PC Gamer in a statement.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait any longer. Not for the patch, which was officially updated today, nor through the crippling wait times which should be a thing of the past.