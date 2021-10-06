As if we needed another leak to confirm it’s real, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy has popped up once again, this time in the Rockstar Launcher.

Appearing in the latest Rockstar Launcher update, which was promptly combed through by users on GATForums, this latest leak shows us icons for each of the remastered trilogy’s games, as well as icons for their achievements.

It’s not any surprise at this point, but this latest leak points once again towards Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, being a remastered collection of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

Despite growing evidence that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is very much real, Rockstar is still refusing to acknowledge that the game exists, as presumably, they’re waiting to make an official announcement themselves like we all don’t already know about it.

Since we’re still waiting on an official announcement from Rockstar, there’s no official release date for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition yet, however, it’s believed that it’ll launch sometime in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and even mobile phones.