It has taken them long enough but Rockstar has finally, announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Thanks to the plethora of leaks that have surrounded this trilogy of remasters, we’ve known what’s in the collection for some time, but since Rockstar went to all the trouble of actually announcing their game this time, let’s say once again that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes remastered editions of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

In the blog post which accompanied a teaser trailer for the remastered trilogy of games, Rockstar explained that “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.”

Alongside the trilogy of remasters, Rockstar also announced that “as part of the 20th anniversary celebration for GTAIII,” there will be a “cavalcade of special gear to collect in Grand Theft Auto Online throughout upcoming events this Fall, including commemorative clothing and liveries.”

Announced to be launching later this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will also be coming to mobile devices in the first half of 2022.