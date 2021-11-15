After a very rocky launch, Rockstar has finally returned Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to PC storefronts after three days.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was originally removed from sale on PC platforms due to including an assortment of unintended files, such as no longer licenced music, developer notes, and even the infamous ‘Hot Coffee’ mini-game.

While the ‘Hot Coffee’ sex mini-game in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas caused a stir and $20 million in legal costs upon the games original release, the real problem with the Definitive Edition’s launch will have been the music.

Rather than just removing the songs from the game files, Rockstar bafflingly just included a script instead which stopped the game from playing the songs, seemingly forgetting that games are datamined now practically the instant that they’re released.

In a statement on Rockstar’s support website, the developer said that they “sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We are also working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward. We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we resolve these issues.”

With a plethora of graphical and performance issues across all platforms, the promised updates are definitely sorely needed for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, especially since it’s currently sitting at a dire 0.7 user review score on Metacritic.