Diligent internet sleuths have done it again, this time discovering a listing for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Spotted on South Korea’s game rating board website, this listing indicates that a remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy is definitely in the works and that it’s going to be an 18+ title since the classification in South Korea is “Youth not allowed.”

We’ve been hearing rumours about a possible remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy for a while now, and while it’s not an official announcement from Take-Two or Rockstar, it is at least some concrete evidence that the game exists.

Without an official announcement from Rockstar, we don’t quite know what will be inside this definitive trilogy, but past rumours have pointed towards remasters of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas being included in the collection.

No release date has yet been announced for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, however, it’s believed that it will launch “sometime in 2022” according to seasoned leaker Tom Henderson. When the game does launch, it’s expected to be released onto PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and even mobile phones.