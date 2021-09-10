During PlayStation’s recent 2021 Showcase event Polyphony Digital announced that Gran Turismo 7 is due to release next year on March 4th.

The release date was revealed at the end of a spectacularly gorgeous trailer that showed off plenty of cinematics, gameplay, a photo mode, and a plethora of immaculately detailed cars.

Alongside all the cars to admire, Polyphony Digital also showcased the GT Campain mode, which will be returning to the franchise in Gran Turismo 7. Featuring licences, tuning, livery creating, and multiple places to purchase cars, the new campaign mode harkens back to the series roots while offering what looks like an expensive amount of content to enjoy.

The full car list for Gran Turismo 7 has yet to be announced, but as with the series’ previous games, it’ll feature a variety of cars both new and old, alongside the stunning GT Vision concept series.

In the PlayStation blog post, which goes deeper into some of the games features, Kazunori Yamauchi, the president of Polyphony Digital, announced that the GT7 will have a new time and weather simulation, which has been built from a “massive amount of meteorological observation data,” to be as accurate as possible.

Alongside the upcoming God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7 will be a cross-generation game, with a $10 “digital upgrade option” to go between PlayStation 4 and 5 editions.