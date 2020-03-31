Grammarly today made a major announcement regarding its availability. Until now, Grammarly was only available for Microsoft Word on Windows desktop. Today, Grammarly is expanding its availability to Microsoft Word on Mac and Word Online.

Once you open Grammarly after installation, you can specify which of our four categories of suggestions you want to run on your document.

To make sure Grammarly checks your document for Correctness, Clarity, Delivery, and Engagement, please click All Issues. To enable only one category, just click on it. Grammarly alerts will be shown directly in the sidebar window.

On a related note, Microsoft yesterday announced a new AI-powered writing assistant called Microsoft Editor that will compete with Grammarly. Microsoft Editor will help you write with confidence in 20+ languages. Since Microsoft Editor is a browser add-on, it will help you whenever you are on the web, right from writing emails to posting your story on Facebook.

Source: Grammarly