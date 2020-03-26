New details have surfaced regarding the GPD WIN Max and the on-board controls are looking better than ever.

Revealed through a deep-dive into the system by GPD, the upcoming handheld mini-PC is set to deliver the best control setup from the company yet.

Most impressive is the system’s overhaul of the joysticks, a high point of contention for many that enjoy modern controllers. While the last-generation GPD Win 2 mini-PC saw movable sticks with independent L3 and R3 buttons, the WIN Max has incorporated proper analogue sticks that actually click!

Built-in Xbox 360 joysticks, WIN Max adopts the sink-in design and Xinput mode. Dual 3D joysticks produced by Alps, clickable L3 / R3 buttons. 2 million and 5 million spins working life for potentiometer and center stack. (Same position as that of GPD WIN). pic.twitter.com/yQtBPWRHko — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) March 26, 2020

In other areas, GPD continues to impress. The system’s bumper and trigger setup still uses the amazingly satisfying microswitch design, but players can expect decently sized buttons instead of the miniscule buttons of past devices. The microswitches have a mechanical service life of 10 million times.

In what is probably the most intriguing and drastic change for the GPD Win line is the complete movement of the start and select button to make way for a touchpad. Now, the start, select and Xbox buttons are all situated in the top-left. GPD describes this change as a way to “facilitate operation with the left thumb”. I agree.