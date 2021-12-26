GPD is a veteran of the small-form-factor PC market, and their latest device to come to market is the GPD Pocket 3.

While GPD stands for GamePad Digital, the GPD Pocket 3 is all business.

With modular I/O Ports, 1195G7 CPU, 16GB Memory, 1TB Disk Space, Supports Serial Port and KVM Module, the device is designed for roaming IT staff that do not want to be weighed down by a full-sized laptop.

The device has raised more than $1 million on Idiegogo and is expected to ship in around 1 month.

The device has the following cool features:

8-inch IPS screen featuring great outdoor visibility, 180-degree opening and DC dimming, a bright and vivid display for your content consumption pleasure; The specifically developed swivel screen allows clockwise screen rotation around the Y axis, allowing you to share the screen content with everyone around; Backward foldable screen that supports 10-point touch, allowing fast switching between laptop/tablet modes; Supports active stylus with 4096-level pressure sensor, supports original handwriting and compatible with Surface Pen; Supports EIA RS-232 serial interface expansion module, which makes Pocket 3 a true mobile workstation for operation and maintenance engineers; Supports single-port KVM (with HDMI IN and USB IN) control module for system and network management on multiple server platforms; Two configurations available (with i7-1195G7 and N6000 processors respectively) in order to suits everyone needs; 16GB high frequency dual channel LPDDR4x 3733 RAM for a better experience; Comes with 1TB M.2 2280 solid state drive and supports PCIe 4 protocol with significantly improved transmission speed (up to 7.8GB/s theoretical peak speed, surpassing Thunderbolt 4); Built-in Thunderbolt 4 interface that is fully compatible with USB4 and other devices including external graphics docks, enabling higher working and gaming efficiency; Accurate fingerprint sensor enabling 1-second fast unlocking and genuine privacy protection; Supports Wi-Fi 6, with theorical 300MB/s download speed, transmission speed and throughput that are nearly 5 times those of Wi-Fi 5; Aluminum unibody design, similar as what being used by Apple devices, giving a appearance with sophistication and details; Active and quiet heat dissipation with intelligently controlled cooling fans (with hydraulic bearings and pure copper cooling modules); Ergonomic mouse + touchpad layout optimized for thumb control while holding the device with two hands; 10000mAh high-capacity battery that supports 65W PD fast charge and 9 hours of video playback; Supports mainstream PD power banks, which allow 65W or higher input power for faster charging; Supports TPM 2.0 and comes with the latest Windows 11 to meet the needs of those want to try the latest trendy technology; QWERTY full keyboard optimized for best two hand typing experience, and with long-lasting backlight that can be turned on or off through key combinations; Built-in 2 million pixel camera for online communication with family and friends anytime, anywhere; The 2.5mm screw holes on the side make it convenient for flexible fixing in various complex settings, including fixing on a stand or behind a screen; All-round productivity tool in your pocket, which can help you solve problems anytime, anywhere; 2.5G Ethernet card with ground-breaking transmission rate that is 2.5 times the theoretical speed of gigabit broadband; 3 USB 3.2 ports to connect more peripherals with 10Gbps/s high-speed transmission; User-friendly lanyard design that accommodates any name card/phone lanyard; Multiple video outputs for flexible multi-tasking, including simultaneous work and play; Top of line AAC stereo speakers with double amplitude enhancement, great volume with clear sound;

Check out Linus Tech Tips’s review below:

via HotHardware