With a global pandemic still going on and all that whatnot, it was only a matter of time before we saw something else get delayed.

The new release window was announced on Twitter by the official Gotham Knights’ page proclaiming that “GOTHAM KNIGHTS WILL NOW LAUNCH WORLDWIDE IN 2022”

The announcement in the tweet below didn’t cite any reason, but it’s more than likely that the global pandemic had something to do with it.

“We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.” The tweet reads, potentially inspired by the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 not to release a broken shell of a game.

“Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support for Gotham Knights. We look forwards to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.” The tweet signs off.

There’s no telling whether this delay will bring about sweeping change or just polish right now, so we’ll have to keep our eyes on the horizon for next year and what the game brings.