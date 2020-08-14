Gotham Knights game confirmed to be revealed next week

Warner Bros has confirmed that they will be revealing a video game based on Gotham Knights later this month.

The Gotham Knights video game will be revealed during their upcoming DC Fandome event on the 22nd August at 6:30 BST.

Cape sur la nuit / Capture the Knight pic.twitter.com/cIJTEZgDj1 — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) January 9, 2020

Gotham Knights isn’t the only title that will be revealed at the DC Fandome event. Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady is working on an upcoming Suicide Squad game that is presumably either a cross-gen title or a next-gen exclusive.