Gotham Knights game confirmed to be revealed next week

Warner Bros has confirmed that they will be revealing a video game based on Gotham Knights later this month.
The Gotham Knights video game will be revealed during their upcoming DC Fandome event on the 22nd August at 6:30 BST.
Cape sur la nuit / Capture the Knight pic.twitter.com/cIJTEZgDj1
— WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) January 9, 2020
Gotham Knights isn’t the only title that will be revealed at the DC Fandome event. Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady is working on an upcoming Suicide Squad game that is presumably either a cross-gen title or a next-gen exclusive.
Target locked – #DCFanDome – August 22. #suicidesquadgame pic.twitter.com/HrXZNKwo0f
— Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) August 7, 2020
