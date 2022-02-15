GoPro HERO9 Black is chock-full of features that make it the leading model in the sports camera category. Nonetheless, what makes it more desirable is its $50 discount deal on Best Buy today.

For sports enthusiasts, the GoPro HERO9 Black is almost a necessity. It is perfectly geared for the most action-filled activities while assuring steady and crystal-clear pictures and videos. It starts with its 23.6 MP CMOS sensor allowing it to shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution and capture crisp, pro-quality photos with 20 MP clarity. The camera comes with a rich set of capabilities too, which can aid you in nailing the perfect shot at all times. One of them is the most advanced video stabilization ever, the HyperSmooth 3.0, which can deliver ultimate smoothness when recording videos. There’s even an in-camera horizon leveling up to 45% tilt, so your footage stays stable and straight.

Clarity and stability, however, are not the only things that make the GoPro HERO9 Black exciting. It also brags some features that will allow you to inject your creativity. First is the TimeWarp 3.0 you can use to record memorable time-lapse scenes and immortalize them in one short clip. In addition, you can choose from a wide range of resolutions (4K, 2.7 4:3, 1440p, and 1080p) to fit your preference. You can also use Speed Ramp to select Real Speed (now with audio) or Half Speed while recording. And for slow-mo, you get an ultra-high 240 fps frame rate to effectively perform that effect in your 1080p videos.

Moreover, you can trust GoPro HERO9 Black to get a flawless picture of you at any time. With its algorithm that can recognize a face, smile, blink, and scene, that’s all possible. And together with its portrait orientation, you will have the best Snapchat and Instagram Stories each time. Plus, thanks to HERO9’s front screen, you can easily frame yourself when taking selfies! Other helpful tools that can aid you in using HERO9 are the full suite of smart capture settings, HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture, and Duration Capture.

On the other hand, it offers great flexibility when it comes to the formats of your files. You have the option for a RAW photo that works in single- or multi-shot sequences and is available for time-lapse and burst photos. And for videos, you can choose the HEVC format to shrink file sizes without losing picture quality.

This sports camera’s versatility also manifests in its ability to serve as a webcam. Under this mode, you can connect HERO9 Black to your computer to broadcast in 1080p full HD. Via the GoPro app, you can live stream in 1080p on social, too. Social media influencers will find it handy as it employs HyperSmooth stabilization during the broadcast.

Meanwhile, it will charm all kinds of sports camera fanatics due to its ease of use. Besides the front cam, HERO9 has a rear touchscreen with touch zoom for straightforward controls. Further, you can opt to voice control, which gives you a total of 14 commands. Even more, it can pick up commands in English (US, UK, AU, and India), French, Spanish (EU and NA), and more. Nonetheless, nothing can beat the GoPro app in offering you a complete set of settings and options for controlling it remotely.

Lastly, GoPro HERO9 Black can take a beating wherever you use it. It has a rugged design and is water-resistant. That said, it can shoot in the gnarliest conditions imaginable, even underwater at a 196-foot depth (with a protective housing). Not just that: it can last up to 2 hours due to its larger 1720 mAh battery. To top it all off, it is compatible with 45 compatible mounts and accessories, including mods.