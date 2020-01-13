Last July we reported that Google has been working on a rival for Apple AirDrop. Called Fast Share, the feature would replace Android Beam and will be available as an exclusive feature on both Android and Chrome OS.

Now an APK teardown performed by the folks at XDA Developers has revealed the final name for the feature. Google has been working on it for over a year now and it’s now ready for the official launch. The feature has been named Nearby Sharing. The feature will use Bluetooth to initiate a handshake between devices, and then subsequently transfer files over a direct Wi-Fi connection. This will allow Android users to transfer bigger files faster than the traditional method.

Google is yet to make an official announcement but from the looks of it, Nearby Sharing is working as expected. If everything goes according to the plan, then should get the feature soon.