Google recently rolled out its AirDrop competitor, Nearby Share in the Play Services beta. And the company has since then been testing the features with beta testers, but now, it seems that Google’s AirDrop competitor is almost ready for the prime time as the company is said to be bringing the file-sharing feature to every Android device running Android 6+, or at least that’s what the company told Android OEMs.

Google told OEMs that Nearby Share, Google's AirDrop-like file-sharing service, rolls out to all Android (6.0+) devices in August. Can't confirm if that's the plan as of now, but this info came from a recent source. Currently in beta for some users: https://t.co/7GMct2A9kI — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 17, 2020

As things stand right now, Google’s file-sharing feature is available on select Android smartphones and works pretty well, so if you get lucky enough, you might get the feature working on your Android smartphone just by opting into the Play Services beta right now. But if all goes as planned, the feature will be widely available in the month of August.

For those who don’t know, Google’s Nearby Share is a feature that allows you to send any file to other Android devices nearby. Though, the person you’re sending the file to should be in your contact list in order to be able to receive a file.

Besides Android, Google is planning to bring Nearby Share to other major platforms such as macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS. While the feature is yet to become available for users on macOS, Windows, and Linux, the Nearby Share file-sharing feature has recently been added to Linux.

via Neowin