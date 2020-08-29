Google’s Gboard Keyboard has received an update. Taking the app to Version 9.7.05.3233382208, the update adds support for new languages, including support for Assamese handwriting layout, and Kazakh PC layout. Beyond that, the update added no new features, bug fixes, performance improvements. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

• Added support for Kazakh PC layout

• Added support for Assamese handwriting layout

Google is also working on a number of new features for its keyboard app. The software company has recently started testing three new features for the Gboard keyboard app, including smart replies, sticker suggestions, GIF search recommendations.

You can download Google’s Gboard Keyboard app from the below link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and search for the app.