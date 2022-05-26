Google’s much-rumored and sometimes canceled folding smartphone, the Pixel Fold, is reportedly still alive, but it’s not without its problems.

In a new report from Korean industry site The Elec and supply chain analyst Ross Young, it’s claimed that while Google’s Pixel Fold is still alive, its production isn’t without its troubles as the folding smartphone has been hit with yet another delay, pushing the launch of the much-anticipated phone back to next spring at the earliest.

According to The Elec’s sources on the matter, this latest delay to the Pixel Fold is simply because the device isn’t finished yet. Beyond a general state of unreadiness, it’s currently unclear exactly what component or design choice is keeping the Pixel Fold from being ready for a release this year.

While it doesn’t give us any more clarity on the situation, analyst Ross Young states that they’re “hearing from multiple sources in their supply chain that the Google foldable launch was delayed till next spring,” which means we could see the surprise release of the phone during the tech giant’s 2023 IO keynote.

Hearing from multiple sources in their supply chain that the Google foldable launch was delayed till next spring… pic.twitter.com/QXr7hhV3ZX — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 25, 2022

According to the multitude of past leaks and rumors we’ve heard about the Pixel Fold, the phone will supposedly come equipped with a 7.6-inch OLED screen, a Google Tensor chipset, 12GB of RAM, a 12.2MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, two 8MP selfie cameras.

Knowing Google, these rumored specs will come together to make a powerful AI-driven phone, however, the real make or break factor for the success of the Pixel Fold will be in how durable its Samsung manufactured display is, as no one wants a painfully expensive foldable phone that’s creased after just a few short months.