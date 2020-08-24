Back in June, the first details on Google’s upcoming media streaming device, Chromecast Ultra, and its remote control have surfaced on the internet, giving us key information on the company’s upcoming hardware devices. It’s also being said that Google will launch the media streaming device along with the Pixel 4a, but, of course, that didn’t happen, as we’ll know. Nevertheless, if 9to5Google is to be believed, the Chromecast Ultra codenamed “Sabrina” may soon hit the market.

Two new Google hardware devices — an “Interactive Media Streaming Device,” with WiFi and Bluetooth, and a “Wireless Device” with Bluetooth and a power cover — have passed the FCC certification site, and according to 9to5Google, the former is Google’s Chromecast Ultra and the latter is its remote control. If so, in all likelihood, the launch of the upcoming Android TV dongle and its remote control will happen really soon. Though, FCC listing didn’t reveal anything about the specifications of the two devices.

While we don’t know as to when exactly the Android TV dongle will be lanched, rumor has it that Google might launch the media streaming device along with the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G on September 30. Google’s Android TV dongle is expected to be priced at around $80.

via TheVerge