Google’s 2nd gen Pixel Buds are now available for $179

Back in October 2019, Google announced its next gen Pixel Buds. After several months of delay, Google today announced the launch of Pixel Buds in the US for $179. Pixel Buds are available from Google Store, AT&T, Best Buy, Target (coming early May), T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon and Walmart. Only white color version is now available for order. Other colors will be available in the coming months.

Google Pixel Buds come with custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker driver and passive noise reduction for improved audio experience. Thanks to dual beamforming microphones, the receiver will hear you better than ever. Google is promising up to 5 hours of listening time and up to 2.5 hours of talk time. With wireless charging case, you can enjoy up to 24 hours of listening time and up to 12 hours of talk time. These buds are sweat and water resistant (IPX4).

Other highlights of Pixel Buds:

The stabilizer arc gently tucks in, and together with the interchangeable eartip, make Pixel Buds fit securely and comfortably, so they stay put even when you’re exercising.

The spatial vent underneath reduces that plugged-ear feeling, and lets through just the right amount of environmental sound so you can stay aware of the things around you.

Pixel Buds also have Adaptive Sound, which dynamically adjusts the volume as you move from a quiet environment to a noisy one, so you don’t have to constantly raise or lower the volume.

Long-range Bluetooth connectivity lets you use Pixel Buds even when your phone isn’t by your side.

Pixel Buds automatically detect when they’re in your ear and each earbud gives you handy touch controls: just tap to play or pause, and swipe to adjust volume.

