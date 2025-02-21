Google Workspace users just got this killer Deep Research feature that saves you hours of work

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google Workspace users with access to Gemini Advanced can now use Gemini’s new Deep Research feature, not too long after the Mountain View tech giant announced its availability on mobile platforms (iOS and Android).

On Google Workspace apps, like Google Docs and the Gemini Web App, can access Deep Research and choose different experimental models for in-depth research and then export those research reports to Docs to share with others.

The feature is available on the web and Google promises that mobile app support is coming later. The rollout started on February 20, 2025, and is available for specific Google Workspace plans.

Earlier this month, Google expanded Deep Research to the Gemini mobile app, making it available for both iOS and Android users. Previously, it was only accessible to Android users.

The update also introduced new AI models, including Flash Thinking and a more affordable 2.0 Flash-Lite. They bear improvements in reasoning, coding, and mathematical performance.

“Deep Research can save hours of work by browsing the web on your behalf, analyzing information in real-time, and developing comprehensive research reports in minutes to get you up to speed on just about anything,” Google says.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot also have similar features: Deep Search and Think Deeper, respectively.

Earlier this month, Microsoft launched the o1-powered AI agent for all Copilot users and promised a web access feature. Previously available to Copilot Pro subscribers, it is now free but with a cap on usage.