We reported a few days ago that unlimited Google Meet video-conferencing is coming to an end for free users, but if you are a self-employed person who has been relying on the feature, the good news is that Google is now willing to sell you a Google Workspace subscription for only you.

Google Workspace Individual is Google’s Workspace plan designed for one-person businesses and offers access to the premium features in the software suite.

It includes all free features, plus:

  • Extended and engaging video calls – premium features for more productive meetings
  • Easy appointment scheduling -Let anyone with an email address schedule appointments with you in Google Calendar
  • Communicate with style – Coming soon, connect with customers and grow your business with customizable layouts in Gmail
  • Get personalized live help – Support whenever you need it

Workspace Individual is now available in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Japan and costs only $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

Check it out at Google here.

via the Verge

