We reported a few days ago that unlimited Google Meet video-conferencing is coming to an end for free users, but if you are a self-employed person who has been relying on the feature, the good news is that Google is now willing to sell you a Google Workspace subscription for only you.
Google Workspace Individual is Google’s Workspace plan designed for one-person businesses and offers access to the premium features in the software suite.
It includes all free features, plus:
- Extended and engaging video calls – premium features for more productive meetings
- Easy appointment scheduling -Let anyone with an email address schedule appointments with you in Google Calendar
- Communicate with style – Coming soon, connect with customers and grow your business with customizable layouts in Gmail
- Get personalized live help – Support whenever you need it
Workspace Individual is now available in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Japan and costs only $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.
Check it out at Google here.
via the Verge
