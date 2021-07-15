We reported a few days ago that unlimited Google Meet video-conferencing is coming to an end for free users, but if you are a self-employed person who has been relying on the feature, the good news is that Google is now willing to sell you a Google Workspace subscription for only you.

Google Workspace Individual is Google’s Workspace plan designed for one-person businesses and offers access to the premium features in the software suite.

It includes all free features, plus:

Extended and engaging video calls – premium features for more productive meetings

– premium features for more productive meetings Easy appointment scheduling -Let anyone with an email address schedule appointments with you in Google Calendar

-Let anyone with an email address schedule appointments with you in Google Calendar Communicate with style – Coming soon, connect with customers and grow your business with customizable layouts in Gmail

Coming soon, connect with customers and grow your business with customizable layouts in Gmail Get personalized live help – Support whenever you need it

Workspace Individual is now available in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Japan and costs only $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

Check it out at Google here.

via the Verge