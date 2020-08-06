Google working on a foldable smartphone, codenamed “passport”

According to a leaked internal document obtained by 9to5Google, Google is working on a foldable smartphone. This upcoming foldable device codenamed “passport” is expected to be released in Q4 2021.

Last year, Google Pixel team’s Mario Queiroz said that they are prototyping foldable technology and he commented that “there’s a clear use case yet.” He added, “Right now, you don’t need to have a foldable. It’s kind of a ‘nice-to-have.'”

It looks like Google is now fully convinced with the idea of foldable smartphones after the launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip and the upcoming Fold2.

Along with the foldable device, Google is also working two regular smartphones codenamed “raven” and “oriole”. These could be the upcoming Pixel 6 smartphones that are expected in Q4 2021.

Source: 9to5Google