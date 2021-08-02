Google Tensor custom-built SoC will power the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google today confirmed that its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be powered by Google Tensor, Google’s first custom-built SoC specifically for Pixel phones. With Tensor, Google thought about every piece of the chip and customized it to run Google’s computational photography models. This new chip will enable brand new features, and improvements to existing features. Also, with Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 series smartphones will have the most layers of hardware security in any phone.

Tensor enables us to make the Google phones we’ve always envisioned — phones that keep getting better, while tapping the most powerful parts of Google, all in a highly personalized experience.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be on sale later this fall.

Source: Google