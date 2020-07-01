Back in 2018, Google introduced smart compose for Gmail. The feature allowed users to get recommendations about the sentences as they typed and was rolled out to Gmail for Android users in 2019.

Now, Google is looking to expand the feature to Gboard to allow Android users to take advantage of the feature in all the apps. 9to5Google spotted the feature in the latest Gboard Beta build v9.5.12.317844448.

While Android and iOS users already have a prediction feature, smart compose is a little different from it. Prediction only suggests the next word in the sentence while smart compose will suggest the complete sentence instead of just the next word.