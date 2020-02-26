Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to pick up three more games for free in March as part of their subscription, but will also lose access to Farming Simulator 19 unless they claim it before February 29th.

For clarification: those who have already picked up Farming Simulator 19: Platinum Edition and added it to their Stadia library have nothing to worry about. As long as you’re a Stadia Pro user and you’ve claimed it, it’ll still be available for play.

If you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber but haven’t claimed Farming Simulator 19 just yet, you have until February 29th before it leaves the service. That’s three days away, so don’t delay!

The three games coming to Stadia Pro in March consist of GRID, SteamWorld Dig 2, and SteamWorld Quest.

GRID is a racing experience like no other. Offering unrivalled wheel-to-wheel racing for everyone, where every race is unpredictable as you create rivals and nemeses on your road to conquering the world of motorsport.

SteamWorld Dig is back! Dig deep, gain riches and unearth the terrors of the underworld in this platform mining adventure influenced by classic Metroidvania style games.

SteamWorld Quest is the roleplaying card game you’ve been waiting for! Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards. Take on whatever threat comes your way by crafting your own deck choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards!

Team arcade game SPITLINGS is also now available to buy and play on Stadia. All Stadia users can find it on the Stadia store for $14.99.

A Stadia Pro subscription costs $9.99/month. If you own a Stadia Founder’s Edition, you can gift a friend a Buddy Pass, which gives them access to three months of Stadia Pro for free.

If you don’t own a Stadia and want to get in on the action, you can follow the link here to pick up a Premiere Edition.