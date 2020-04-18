Eligible OnePlus 8 Series owners can now use Google’s game streaming service, Google Stadia, on their devices.

The basic 1080p/60fps stereo sound version of Google Stadia is now free for all permanently so, if you’re using a compatible device and want to get into playing games on the go, your time is now.

All you need to do to get your free Stadia subscription is have a Gmail address, be in one of the 14 supported countries, and then follow the instructions below.

Head over to the official Google Stadia site to sign up.

Download the Stadia app on your compatible device.

Play!

Stadia is currently available in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States. The service is not currently supported in Hawaii or Guam, but Puerto Rico and Alaska are supported.

If you don’t have a Gmail address but want to get in on the Stadia action, simply head over to the Gmail site and sign yourself up for one.

You can also currently get two free months of Stadia Pro, which’ll give you access to nine games including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper.