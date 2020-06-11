Google Stadia now works on any Android phone; has touchscreen controls

A massive Google Stadia update has introduced features that should have been launch-day features.

Most importantly, Google Stadia is now available to stream games on for any Android mobile phone, including ones that are not officially supported by the service. The feature is still in development; don’t expect every device to use Stadia flawlessly.

If you’d like to be part of this Experiment, visit the Stadia app, navigate to the Experiments tab in your Settings menu, and choose “Play on this device.” Experiments are our way of testing out new features so we can get your feedback. We’ll have more opt-in programs in the future as we look to bring even more helpful features to you.

Important to note: Google has also added support for a bunch of OnePlus devices. They are the following smartphones:

OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 6 and 6T

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

Very intriguingly, Google Stadia has introduced mobile touch controls for players to use on their mobile devices. Just like the feature that allows players to use any Android phone on Stadia, this is an experimental feature that will continue to be refined over time.

To access the touch controls, just select “Try touch gamepad” after launching a game without a controller connected. Touch controls are available for every game on Stadia.