We reported 2 weeks ago that Google is tweaking Google Search, to bring the design already present on the mobile search site to desktop users.

It features bolded “Ad” label for ads and makes the domain of websites more prominent. It also now surfaces the site icon in the results. Webmasters can choose which icon to display in results.

Examples of the design before and after can be seen below:

Gallery

The redesign was met with a negative response however, with users complaining about the search results looking cluttered due to the presence of the site’s favicon and url above the search results.

Many also speculated that the redesign sought to make it easier to confuse Google’s text ads with search results.

Now Google has responded to the backlash, saying it is looking at improvements.

Our experimenting will begin today. Over the coming weeks, while we test, some might not see favicons while some might see them in different placements as we look to bring a modern look to desktop…. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 24, 2020

Here’s our full statement on why we’re going to experiment further. Our early tests of the design for desktop were positive. But we appreciate the feedback, the trust people place in Google, and we’re dedicating to improving the experience. pic.twitter.com/gy9PwcLqHj — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 24, 2020

It is likely the main reason Google made the change was that it improved the engagement of users in terms of clicking on ads and web results, so any change Google makes will likely be less optimised for either.

What do our readers think of the new look? Let us know below.

via Engadget