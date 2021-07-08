Google says antitrust lawsuit against it is “meritless”

Yesterday, several U.S. states filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc’s Google. Google has now published a long blog post responding to this new lawsuit. Long story short, Google finds this as a meritless lawsuit attacking a system that provides more openness and choice than others.

We understand that scrutiny is appropriate, and we’re committed to engaging with regulators. But Android and Google Play provide openness and choice that other platforms simply don’t. This lawsuit isn’t about helping the little guy or protecting consumers. It’s about boosting a handful of major app developers who want the benefits of Google Play without paying for it. Doing so risks raising costs for small developers, impeding their ability to innovate and compete, and making apps across the Android ecosystem less secure for consumers.

You can read Google’s full response from the source link below.

Source: Google