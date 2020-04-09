Google is pushing out a new virtual braille keyboard to Android users.

The TalkBack braille keyboard is a new virtual braille keyboard integrated directly into Android. It’s a fast, convenient way to type on your phone without any additional hardware. It supports braille grade 1 and grade 2 and is available initially in English.

Google developed the keyboard in collaborated with braille developers and users and it should be familiar to anyone who has typed using braille before. It uses a standard 6-key layout and each key represents one of 6 braille dots which, when tapped, make any letter or symbol. To type an “A” you would press dot 1 and to type a “B,” dots 1 and 2 together.

The keyboard can be used anywhere you would normally type and allows you to delete letters and words, add lines, and submit text. You can turn the keyboard on and off as simply as switching between international keyboards.

To use the braille keyboard, turn on TalkBack in the Accessibility section within Settings, and follow these instructions at Google here to set it up. Once you set up the keyboard, use three fingers to swipe up on your screen to activate.

Talkback braille keyboard is rolling out to Android devices running version 5.0 or later, starting today.