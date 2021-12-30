Google has pulled their December firmware update for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro following a large number of complaints of dropped calls and disconnected calls.

Google confirmed the news in a post on their support forums, saying:

Hey Pixel Community, The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset. Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix. Your Pixel Community Manager, Camille

Google will now skip the December update and include the fixes in the January update. If the issue is intolerable you can downgrade to an earlier version of the firmware, via the Android Flash Tool, though this would require you to hard reset your handset.

via the verge