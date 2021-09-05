We reported a few days ago that Google Clock users were complaining that the app on their Pixel handsets is unreliable, often failing to register alarms.

Users of the Pixel 3, 4a and 5 report that despite setting alarms, the app appears to be forgetting them, with the alarms not showing as “upcoming” and not going off as scheduled. For some reason, they still show up as “missed” afterwards, however.

At the time we reported that Google was aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Now a Google rep on Reddit confirmed this, saying:

The rep is suggesting switching to a Device sound for your alarm, suggesting it is the Spotify integration that is causing the issue.

Have any of our readers been affected? Let us know below.

via XDA-Dev