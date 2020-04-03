The coronavirus pandemic has tech companies scrambling to fight fake news and misinformation. Yesterday, Google announced that the company is pledging $6.5 million to fight misinformation around coronavirus.

In a blog post, Google said that it is funding “fact-checkers and nonprofits fighting misinformation around the world, with an immediate focus on coronavirus.”

Collaboration is a crucial component of journalism’s response to a story as complicated and all-encompassing as COVID-19. For this reason, the Google News Initiative (GNI) is stepping up its support for First Draft. The nonprofit is providing an online resource hub, dedicated training and crisis simulations for reporters covering COVID-19 all over the globe. First Draft is also using its extensive CrossCheck network to help newsrooms respond quickly and address escalating content that is causing confusion and harm. – Google

Google also promised to help journalists health organizations and local authorities by providing them with Google Trends data.

So that reporters can understand and explain how the world is searching for the virus, we’ve made Google Trends data readily available in localized pages with embeddable visualizations. We’re also making more local Google Trends data available for journalists, health organizations and local authorities to help them understand people’s information needs around the world. – Google

Some experts say that Coronavirus will be the first true test of social media platforms’ ability to censor misinformation and fake news. While companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google have taken measures to control fake news, it’s still not enough. As the outbreak grows, users are accepting and sharing anything and everything which does more harm than good. Facebook has recently taken steps to stop people from selling products as a cure for Coronavirus.