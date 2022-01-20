Google Play Games app is now available for Windows PCs in three countries

Google today announced the availability of Google Play Games beta app for Windows PCs. Google Play Games app will allow you to browse, download, and play select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop. These games will support keyboard and mouse, seamless sync across devices, and integration with Google Play Points. You can start playing on your phone, switch to your PC, then pick up on your phone again. Google Play Games for PC beta is now live in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Google will expand to other regions later this year.

Google Play Games app minimum requirements: Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Gaming-class GPU

8 logical cores of CPU

8 GB of RAM

20 GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

If you are from one of the three launch countries, you can sign-up for the Google Play Games app invitation here for free.