Google Play Games app is now available for Windows PCs in three countries

by Pradeep

 

Google Play Games Windows PC app

Google today announced the availability of Google Play Games beta app for Windows PCs. Google Play Games app will allow you to browse, download, and play select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop. These games will support keyboard and mouse, seamless sync across devices, and integration with Google Play Points. You can start playing on your phone, switch to your PC, then pick up on your phone again. Google Play Games for PC beta is now live in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Google will expand to other regions later this year.

If you are from one of the three launch countries, you can sign-up for the Google Play Games app invitation here for free.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments