Dark Theme on Google Play is now available on every Android device

If you’re fond of the Dark Theme and want the Google Play Store to appear Dark, you’re in luck! Dark Theme on Google Play Store is now fully available on any Android device, meaning if you’re running an older version than Android 10, you can too make the Play Store appear dark.

?? #DarkTheme on Google Play is now available on any @Android device! Flip the switch from ? ?? ? in your Play Store settings. pic.twitter.com/fR0W1WT6jd — Google Play (@GooglePlay) March 11, 2020

You can enable Dark Theme on Play Store by following a few easy steps. All you have to do is go to Play Store Settings and then click on the Theme options. Now, you’ll see three radio buttons — Light, Dark, and System default. If you want the Play Store to respect the system theme, you need to choose the third option.

The Dark Theme toggle, however, has been here for the last few days, but only a few Android users got access to the toggle, until now. So in order to be able to switch to a different theme on Play Store, you no longer need to change the System theme.

If you’re running Android 9 Pie or older, did you get Dark Theme toggle on Play Store? Let us know in the comments section below.