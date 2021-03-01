Google announces several new features for Pixel smartphones

Google today announced the latest feature drop for Pixel smartphones. In this feature drop, Google has included improved Recorder app experience, new way to use Pixel camera app underwater, new wallpapers and more. Find the details below.
A more shareable Recorder
Now you can share links to your Recorder audio files, so anyone can listen, even if they don’t have a Pixel. At recorder.google.com, you can hear recordings, see transcripts and even search through files — you get the entire Recorder playback experience in one shareable link.
Capture the seas
Now, divers will be able to use their Pixel camera with the Kraken Sports’ Universal Smart Phone Housing to capture marine life and seascapes. Get access to your Pixel’s camera features, including Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Motion Photos and video directly through Pixel’s Camera app for high-quality images of you and your underwater friends.
Attention-grabbing graphics
And for International Women’s Day on March 8, Pixel will add new wallpapers illustrated by Spanish duo Cachetejack, which focus on the strength and transformation of women.
Adapting to you and your routine
Smart Compose uses machine learning to help you complete your sentences as you type, so sending and replying to messages is easier than ever — and it’s now available for select messaging apps on your Pixel. Smart Compose suggests common phrases to help you cut back on repetitive typing and potential typos. Smart Compose is currently in the U.S. and in English only.
Your Pixel can also help you catch more ZZZs with a more seamless bedtime schedule on your Pixel Stand. When you use the bedtime features in Clock with your Pixel Stand, you’ll see a new, updated bedtime screen, along with redesigned notifications to help you ease into sleep. This feature is available on Pixel phones with wireless charging capability: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 5. Pixel Stand is sold separately.
Source: Google