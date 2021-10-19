Google announces Pixel Pass subscription starting at $45 per month

Google Pixel 6 Pro Pixel pass

Google today launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Both the devices are now available for pre-order. Pixel 6 starts at $599 and Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899. Along with the device launch, Google also announced Pixel Pass, a new subscription that delivers the best of Google.

Pixel Pass includes the following:

  • A brand new Pixel 6 device
  • YouTube Premium for ad-free watching and background play while using other apps
  • YouTube Music Premium for ad-free, uninterrupted listening
  • Google One with 200 GB of safe, reliable cloud storage for full resolution photos and videos, Google Store discounts, automatic phone backup and more
  • Google Play Pass with access to hundreds of games and apps completely free of ads and in-app purchases
  • Preferred Care coverage to cover life’s little accidents with hassle-free device repairs
  • Pixel Pass with Pixel 6 Pro starts at only $55 per month and $45 per month for Pixel 6.
  • After two years, you’ll have the option to upgrade to a new Pixel.

Source: Google

